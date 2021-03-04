Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Slovakia in Diplomatic Row Over Sputnik-for-Ukraine Payment Joke

Kiev demanded an apology after Slovakia's prime minister joked that he promised southwestern Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region to Russia in exchange for Sputnik V doses.  John Thys / POOL / EPA / TASS

Slovakia has found itself in a diplomatic row after its prime minister made an offhand joke about paying for Russian coronavirus vaccine shipments with Ukrainian territory.

Kiev demanded an apology after Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovič said in a radio interview Wednesday that he promised Russia southwestern Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region in exchange for Sputnik V jabs. Matovič later explained that he was joking and that he did not promise anything in return for the 2 million Sputnik V doses it received Monday, the Slovak Spectator outlet reported.

Regardless of motives, genre or context, such remarks of the Head of the Slovak Government, which directly allude to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, are categorically unacceptable,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and is widely believed to back eastern Ukrainian rebels in their seven-year separatist campaign that has claimed more than 13,000 lives. 

The EU and the United States have issued sanctions against Russia over the annexation, which the Biden administration extended Wednesday for another year and Brussels vowed to keep in place.

A ‘joke’ sounds especially offensive to the Ukrainian people suffering from the Russian aggression and Russian occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as well as parts of the Ukrainian Donbass,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said it invited the top Slovak diplomat in Kiev to protest the “inappropriate” remarks and Ukraine’s ambassador made a similar “demarche” at the Slovak foreign ministry.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in a separate tweet, offered to exchange several Slovak regions for Sputnik V doses.

Slovakia is the second European Union member after Hungary to receive Sputnik V doses, bypassing the EU’s approval mechanism as the continent battles one of the world’s highest Covid-19 death rates. 

Eastern European countries have expressed increasing interest in Sputnik V, which observers have called a geopolitical tool for the Kremlin, amid the EU’s slow vaccination rollout.

Read more about: Sputnik V , Europe , Ukraine

Read more

legal barrage

Ukraine Takes Russia to Europe Rights Court Over 'Targeted Assassinations'

The case accuses Russia of carrying out "state-authorized" assassinations "outside a situation of armed conflict."
EUROPEAN EXPANSION

Is Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Set for EU Take Off?

Europe is warming to Russia’s coronavirus jab after results published in The Lancet showed it had efficacy of 91.6%.
EU delivery

Hungary Receives 6K Doses of Russia's Coronavirus Vaccine

The move by Budapest sidestepped the EU's coordinated approach to vaccinations.
ROLLOVER

EU Extends Sanctions Anti-Russia Over Ukraine

The sanctions, which target whole sectors of the Russian economy including its valuable oil businesses, were extended to mid-2021.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.