Explainer: Sputnik V’s Road to the European Market

While Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has already been authorized by over 50 countries worldwide, it has yet to make its way into one of the world’s largest markets, the European Union.

On March 8, an official at the EU's medicines regulator was quick to dismiss the idea of granting emergency authorization for Russia's vaccine, comparing it to "Russian roulette." Just one week later, the tides seem to have turned in Russia’s favor: Sputnik V's developers have announced production agreements in key EU countries, while unconfirmed reports have indicated that vaccine-purchase negotiations between Russia and the EU are on the horizon.

Here is a look at what has happened on the European front of Russia’s vaccine diplomacy so far and what it means for both parties:

Has Russia’s vaccine been approved in the EU?

Sputnik V is not yet authorized for use in the European Union.

The EU’s medicines regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), launched the first step of the approval process, known as “rolling review,” earlier this month. During this process, the regulator will analyze existing published data on the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness and decide if there is enough information for Russia to apply for authorization.

The EMA has not specified how long the process might take, though in the cases of other vaccines already approved for use in the EU — the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs — it took 2-3 months from the start of the review.

Can individual EU member states use the vaccine?

EU members can approve vaccines for emergency use within their borders, though EMA management board chair Christa Wirthumer-Hoche has urged members to refrain from doing so ahead of the EMA’s decision.

So far, Hungary is the only EU member to have granted emergency national authorization to Sputnik V and is already using the jab in its mass vaccination drive. Slovakia’s health ministry also issued special approval for the use of Russia’s vaccine, but its distribution within the country was halted amid political controversy.

What are the vaccine production agreements?

Swiss pharmaceutical company Adienne Pharma & Biotech SA became the first Europe-based company to conclude a deal with Sputnik V’s marketer and funder, the state-run Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), to produce the vaccine at its facility in Italy. The RDIF on Monday said it has also made "agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to launch production of Sputnik V."

Do the agreements mean Sputnik’s launch across the EU is imminent?

Not exactly.

Both RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev and Adienne head Antonio Di Naro have stressed that the production agreement would guarantee a steady supply of the vaccine to Europe only once it’s approved by the EMA. Similarly, it is expected that other member states that have concluded production agreements for Sputnik V would produce it only after receiving the green light from the EMA.