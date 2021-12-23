Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Stage Large-Scale ‘Attack’ Drills Near Ukraine as Tensions Ratchet

mil.ru

Russia announced large-scale “attack” and amphibious assault exercises in and around annexed Crimea on Thursday as Western governments continue to sound the alarm over Moscow’s possible invasion of Ukraine.

More than 1,200 Russian airborne and artillery troops, as well as chemical and biological forces and 250 pieces of military hardware, will conduct combat firing exercises at the Opuk training ground in Crimea, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

“The servicemen will perform firing tasks and hit targets at various ranges,” the Defense Ministry was quoted as saying.

The soldiers will also practice clearing mines and covering from air and drone attacks, it added. 

Russia’s military will also deploy Mi-35 helicopters for amphibious assault and to provide air cover for attacking troops.

On Friday, paratroopers will perform close combat drills and artillery reconnaissance and attack maneuvers at the Raevsky training ground near the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk.

The military classified the two-day exercises as part of an “operational assembly of the forces’ command personnel.”

Russia announced the drills one day after the United States and Germany accused it of continuing to build up troops on the border with Ukraine.

The West accuses Russia of massing tens of thousands of soldiers on the Ukrainian border to prepare for a possible invasion.

The U.S. and its allies have warned of unprecedented sanctions if Russia follows through with the alleged plans.

Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine and instead demands security guarantees from Washington and the U.S.-led NATO military bloc, threatening a military response to what it perceives as threatening moves.

Read more about: Defense

Read more

space spies

Russian Satellites Stalking U.S. Satellite – Space Force Chief

The Russian satellites’ behavior “has the potential to create a dangerous situation in space,” the head of the newly formed Space Force said.
opinion Anton Mardasov and Kirill Semenov for Riddle

Will Russia Deliver the S-400 to Iran After Ukrainian Passenger Plane Downing?

Moscow needs to figure out how to maintain ties with Tehran’s opponents without missing the opportunity to sell defense systems.
Ahead of schedule

Russia Eyes Early Delivery of Advanced S-500 Air Defense System

The S-500 Prometheus is touted as being capable of intercepting stealth warplanes.
deterring threats

Russia ‘Outguns’ Britain and NATO in Eastern Europe – Report

Britain needs to upgrade its artillery in eastern Europe as an “urgent and critical priority,” the think tank reportedly said.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.