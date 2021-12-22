Russia Still 'Escalating' Troop Buildup on Ukraine Border – U.S.

The United States on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop build-up on the border with Ukraine, and renewed its warnings against any "aggression" by Moscow.

"Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup," a U.S. State Department spokesperson told AFP.

Washington and its allies were "closely" monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that "any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price."