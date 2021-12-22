Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Still 'Escalating' Troop Buildup on Ukraine Border – U.S.

By AFP
Images and videos have shown a large number of Russian troop movements near the border with Ukraine Maxar Technologies

The United States on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop build-up on the border with Ukraine, and renewed its warnings against any "aggression" by Moscow. 

"Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup," a U.S. State Department spokesperson told AFP. 

Washington and its allies were "closely" monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that "any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price."

The statement came as Germany also reported "further troop movements on the border" between Russia and Ukraine.

The West accuses Moscow of having massed tens of thousands of soldiers at the border to prepare a possible invasion of Ukraine. 

Russia denies plotting an invasion and has demanded legal guarantees from the United States and NATO, demanding the alliance stop an eastward expansion.

The U.S. and its allies have already warned of unprecedented sanctions if Russia invades.

"We strongly urge Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops from its border with Ukraine," the State Department spokesperson added. 

"Our goal is de-escalation through diplomacy; the US is ready to engage in diplomacy in January through multiple channels." 

Read more about: U.S. , Ukraine

Read more

tête-à-tête

Biden Warns Putin on Ukraine, Proposes U.S.-Russia Summit

In a phone call, U.S. President Joe Biden urged Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to ease mounting tensions with Ukraine.
firm stance

Biden Says U.S. Will 'Never' Accept 'Aggressive' Russia's Crimea Annexation

Biden's statement marked the seventh anniversary of the Russian invasion of the peninsula.
NO RESET

Biden Signals Tougher U.S. Stance Against Russia in First Call With Putin

The new U.S. President highlighted concerns over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russian "aggression" against Ukraine.
WEEKEND PROFILE

History Is Not on Putin’s Side, Says Former U.S. Ambassador

Michael McFaul believes the future of Russia is “normal, boring and democratic.”

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.