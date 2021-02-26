Biden Says U.S. Will 'Never' Accept 'Aggressive' Russia's Crimea Annexation

President Joe Biden said Friday that the United States will "never" accept Russia's annexation of part of Ukraine seven years ago.

"The United States does not and will never recognize Russia's purported annexation of the peninsula, and we will stand with Ukraine against Russia's aggressive acts," Biden said in a statement marking the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Crimea.

"The United States continues to stand with Ukraine and its allies and partners today, as it has from the beginning of this conflict. On this somber anniversary, we reaffirm a simple truth: Crimea is Ukraine," Biden said.