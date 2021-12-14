Russia to Introduce Health Exams for Foreigners: What You Need to Know

All foreigners working in Russia will be required to undergo quarterly comprehensive health examinations, including tests for sexually transmitted diseases, from Dec. 29 under a controversial law designed to improve health safety in the country.

The law has drawn backlash from foreign trade associations, which say the rules will drive out thousands of expat workers.

Here's what is currently known about the new requirements.

Who is subject to these requirements?

All expats and their family members, including children aged 7 and over, will have to undergo medical examinations and submit their fingerprints and other biometric data.

The rules also apply to those on highly qualified specialist (HQS) visas.

It is not yet clear whether they also affect foreigners with temporary or permanent residence permits.

What will I need to bring with me?

– An electronic queue ticket for testing.

– Passport (original) as well as a notarized translation (original and copy).

– Migration registration (original and copy).

– Migration card (original and copy).

– Application for the issuance, extension or correction of a work permit with a mark of submission (copy).

– Translators and other accompanying persons (with a notarized power of attorney from a foreign citizen).

Where and when do I have to submit all of these documents?

The Moscow Migration Center in Sakharovo.

Tests are delivered and certificates obtained from Monday to Sunday from 9:00 to 18:00 Moscow time.

The service costs 4,200 rubles ($57) to be paid in cash only.

What will I be tested for?

– HIV/AIDS, syphilis, gonorrhea.

– Tuberculosis (using X-ray diagnosis).

– Drugs and other psychotropic and psychoactive substances.

– Coronavirus.

What happens after the tests?

You will need to submit your certificate to the authorities upon receipt of a work permit from a foreign employee, or within 30 calendar days of the moment of your entry into the Russian Federation.

According to Health Ministry guidance, certificates are valid for a 90-day period.

Will I have to do it all over again?

Foreigners will be required to go through the procedure one month after their original medical certificates expire.

What if I refuse to do the examinations?

Authorities can expel you from Russia.

Who is exempt from the rules?

Diplomats, international NGO workers, Belarusian nationals and children under the age of 6.