Russia’s HIV Prevention Strategy Ignores Global Guidelines – Kommersant

Russia’s draft HIV prevention strategy doesn’t fully comply with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and is not available for public discussion, the Kommersant business daily has reported.

More than 1 million people in Russia live with HIV and a record 37,000 people died from HIV-related illnesses in the country in 2019.

Russia’s new 10-year HIV prevention strategy differs little from the one that expires this year, experts told Kommersant. The current strategy has been criticized for prioritizing “moral values” and urging the avoidance of bad habits, as well as being vaguely worded.

The new draft HIV prevention strategy aims to “prevent the spread of HIV in Russia by permanently reducing the number of new infections… until it’s no longer a threat to public health by 2030,” according to Kommersant.