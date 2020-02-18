Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

‘You’ll Infect Us All’: Russian Clinic Turns Away HIV-Positive Patient

More than 1 million people in Russia live with HIV and a record 37,000 people died from HIV-related illnesses there in 2019. Maria Dmitriyenko / TASS

A hospital in Russia's Urals region has refused to treat an HIV-positive patient after a staff physician shouted that he would “infect us all here,” the local 59.ru news outlet reported Monday.

More than 1 million people in Russia live with HIV and a record 37,000 people died from HIV-related illnesses there in 2019. Violating medical confidentiality is a criminal offense in Russia.

The unnamed male patient visited the clinic in the Perm region town of Nyrob to seek antiretroviral therapy after he was released from prison, where he was diagnosed with HIV and began taking medication, 59.ru reported.

“Step back immediately, we don’t have people like you here,” the physician reportedly shouted at the man. “You’ll infect us all here!” 

Anna Kargapoltseva, a member of the Public Oversight Commission (POC) who had brought the patient to the clinic, recounted the physician’s words to 59.ru.

“This Kargapoltseva and her husband must also have AIDS if they work with such people, I need to check her record. Let this man die faster,” Kargapoltseva cited the physician as saying.

Kargapoltseva said that while the patient is registered with the medical authorities, the closest HIV/AIDS treatment center is 400 kilometers away and the man cannot go there without permission from law enforcement authorities.

POC members will now send the man’s medication to his home from Perm by bus, Kargapoltseva told 59.ru. 

HIV can only be spread from person to person via certain body fluids.

The news comes a week after popular YouTuber Yury Dud’s documentary on Russia’s HIV crisis sparked a surge in Google searches for HIV test-related terms.

Read more about: HIV , Health

Read more

Public awareness

Google Searches for HIV Tests Soar by 5,000% After Russian Blogger’s Doc

HIV was Russia’s second-most-searched term on Tuesday, the day Yury Dud’s documentary came out.
Public health

HIV-Related Deaths on the Rise in Russia – Health Ministry

More than three-quarters of Russia’s HIV-related deaths (76.7%) happened in the 25-44 age group.
HIV crisis

Russia's HIV Epidemic is Growing, Affecting Older Citizens — Watchdog

“The population doesn’t use condoms, their sales are falling,” the head of a national AIDS prevention research center said.
Adoptions

Russian Duma Rules to Allow HIV Patients to Adopt Children in Their Care

The changes were anticipated as part of Russia’s state strategy to combat the epidemic that has led to the deaths of 318,000 Russians.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.