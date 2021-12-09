Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Return Pre-War Jewish Archives to Greece

By AFP
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russia will return to Greece the pre-war archives of Jewish communities that were stolen by Nazi forces, the country's Jewish council said Thursday.

"Our history returns home," the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KISE) said in a statement.

KISE said Nazi forces in July 1942 had plundered archives, books and religious artifacts from 30 Synagogues, libraries and communal institutions just in Thessaloniki, which at the time was home to one of the largest Jewish populations in Europe.

They were transferred to Moscow after the Red Army took Berlin in May 1945. 

"Their restitution would mean justice and would transmit knowledge about a part of the Greek people that contributed to the progress of the country and no longer exists, that of the 60,000 Greek Jews who were deported to and exterminated in the Nazi death camps," the board said. 

The arrangement was announced Wednesday during a visit to Moscow by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

No date for the return was given.

The archives had until now been stored among Russian military files and Greece had sought their return for decades, the PM's office said.

Read more about: Religion , WW2 , Greece , History

Read more

wwii remembrance

Putin Hails Russian War Dead at Giant New Army Cathedral

The ceremony marked the 79th anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union.
War Walk

Russians Relive WWII Experience in Life-Size Exhibition in St. Petersburg

The immersive panorama features street skirmishes, life-size tanks and trenches.
Historical interpretation

Baptized Russian Soldiers Won WWII While Atheists Died, Orthodox Bishop Says

"The war was won by those who were... spiritually called to defeat [Nazi Germany]."
2008 decision

Russia Wants NATO to Ditch Plans for Ukraine and Georgia Membership

Russia is taking aim at a 2008 resolution from the Western military alliance that says Ukraine and Georgia will become members.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.