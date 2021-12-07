Putin and Biden Begin Virtual Summit Amid Ukraine Conflict Fears

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden have begun their virtual summit in an attempt to defuse tensions on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

The behind-closed-doors talks come after weeks of rising tensions between Moscow and Washington, as a buildup of Russian troops on its border with Ukraine has sparked fears of a return to all-out hostilities between the two sides.

"Greetings, Mr. President," Putin said in a brief video clip released by the Kremlin. Biden said it was "good to see" his Russian counterpart, adding that he hoped their next session would be in person.

Both sides have presented Tuesday’s call as an effort to salvage the tenuous peace between Moscow and Kiev. But the high-stakes talks leave little room for maneuver on either side.

The Kremlin, announcing the start of the meeting, said it would "last as long as necessary."