Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Updated:
The GES-2 House of Culture. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

GES-2 House 

Moscow on Saturday celebrated the opening of the GES-2 House of Culture, a monumental new art center funded by Leonid Mikhelson, the head of gas giant Novatek and one of Russia’s richest men. 

The art center is located opposite the Kremlin and is housed in a former power plant.

U.S.-Russia tensions

The Washington Post on Friday reported that U.S. intelligence believes the Kremlin could be planning an offensive into Ukraine as soon as early next year involving up to 175,000 troops. 

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are set to meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the rising tensions on the Russian-Ukraine border.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during a working visit to Donetsk and Luhansk regions. president.gov.ua
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during a working visit to Donetsk and Luhansk regions. president.gov.ua

'Catastrophe' avoided

Moscow has said that a U.S. plane threatened civilian aircraft but "catastrophe" was avoided when a Russian passenger plane dived to avoid the NATO reconnaissance aircraft that crossed its path above the Black Sea.

Davis cup win

The Russian Tennis Federation has won the Davis Cup for the first time in 15 years after beating Croatia 2-0 in the final in Madrid. World number two Daniil Medvedev led the Russian team as he sealed a 2-0 victory over Marin Cilin in the Madrid final.

Russian Tennis Federation's Andrey Rublev, left, and Daniil Medvedev celebrate after winning the Davis Cup. Manu Fernandez / AP / TASS
Russian Tennis Federation's Andrey Rublev, left, and Daniil Medvedev celebrate after winning the Davis Cup. Manu Fernandez / AP / TASS

Under scrutiny

Russian investigators said Sunday they would probe statements by two popular rappers following complaints that the pair allegedly "rehabilitated" Nazism and disrespected law enforcement.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that its chief Alexander Bastrykin tasked investigators with opening a preliminary probe over statements by 36-year-old Ivan Alexeyev, who is known as Noize MC, and Miron Fyodorov, who goes by the stage name Oxxxymiron and is also 36.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more

INFLATION

Surging Food Prices Threaten Russians’ New Year Celebrations

Prices for some of the nation’s most-loved New Year dishes have surged and high inflation continues to eat into household budgets.
'no longer bluffing'

In Biden-Putin Talks, Key Question Is Russia’s Intent in Ukraine

Many analysts doubt that Putin would carry through with an invasion but at least some take a darker view.  
rare trip

Putin to Land in India With Eye on Military, Energy Ties

The visit is Putin's second overseas trip since the pandemic.
russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Dec. 6

Omicron fears. Covid passes. Vaccination push.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.