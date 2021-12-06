News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

GES-2 House

Moscow on Saturday celebrated the opening of the GES-2 House of Culture, a monumental new art center funded by Leonid Mikhelson, the head of gas giant Novatek and one of Russia’s richest men.

The art center is located opposite the Kremlin and is housed in a former power plant.

U.S.-Russia tensions

The Washington Post on Friday reported that U.S. intelligence believes the Kremlin could be planning an offensive into Ukraine as soon as early next year involving up to 175,000 troops.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are set to meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the rising tensions on the Russian-Ukraine border.