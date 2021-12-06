News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

GES-2 House
Moscow on Saturday celebrated the opening of the GES-2 House of Culture, a monumental new art center funded by Leonid Mikhelson, the head of gas giant Novatek and one of Russia’s richest men.
The art center is located opposite the Kremlin and is housed in a former power plant.
U.S.-Russia tensions
The Washington Post on Friday reported that U.S. intelligence believes the Kremlin could be planning an offensive into Ukraine as soon as early next year involving up to 175,000 troops.
U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are set to meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the rising tensions on the Russian-Ukraine border.
'Catastrophe' avoided
Moscow has said that a U.S. plane threatened civilian aircraft but "catastrophe" was avoided when a Russian passenger plane dived to avoid the NATO reconnaissance aircraft that crossed its path above the Black Sea.
Davis cup win
The Russian Tennis Federation has won the Davis Cup for the first time in 15 years after beating Croatia 2-0 in the final in Madrid. World number two Daniil Medvedev led the Russian team as he sealed a 2-0 victory over Marin Cilin in the Madrid final.
Under scrutiny
Russian investigators said Sunday they would probe statements by two popular rappers following complaints that the pair allegedly "rehabilitated" Nazism and disrespected law enforcement.
The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that its chief Alexander Bastrykin tasked investigators with opening a preliminary probe over statements by 36-year-old Ivan Alexeyev, who is known as Noize MC, and Miron Fyodorov, who goes by the stage name Oxxxymiron and is also 36.
AFP contributed reporting.