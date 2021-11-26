Another Ex-Navalny Coordinator Leaves Russia after Ally Jailed for ‘Extremism’

A second former head of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s regional headquarters has fled Russia following the jailing on retroactive “extremist” charges of one of his colleagues, he said Thursday.

Sergei Boyko headed Navalny’s headquarters in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, where he also served as city council deputy. Boyko said his decision not to return to Russia from abroad was motivated by the jailing of Liliya Chanysheva, the ex-head of Navalny’s Ufa headquarters.

“Change Ufa to Novosibirsk in Liliya Chanysheva’s case file and everything else fits word for word to ensure [my jailing],” Boyko tweeted, adding that he understands lawmakers have already launched criminal proceedings against him.

“Since I do not see a single argument for how my return and placement in a pre-trial detention center will help Russian society cope with the usurpation of power by the invaders, in the near future [my wife Kristina] and I decided not to return to the country,” he said.