Ukraine Border Service Says No Sign of Russian Troops

Russia is not amassing its forces on the immediate border with Ukraine, the country’s border service said Monday as Western leaders continue to sound the alarm over possible aggression.

The comments come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia has gathered nearly 100,000 troops near its border and that Western countries had shared information about active Russian troop movements with Kiev.

“We’re not recording any neighboring country’s equipment or military movement directly near the border,” Ukrainian state border service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said.

“If any actions are taking place, they may be tens or even hundreds of kilometers from the state border,” the Russian state-run TASS news agency quoted Demchenko as saying on Ukraine's 24 Kanal channel.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the U.S.-led alliance spotted “large and unusual concentrations of Russian forces” at Ukraine’s border in recent weeks. Western officials also accuse Moscow of using the escalating migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarus border to “distract” from its activities near Ukraine.