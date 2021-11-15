Putin Tells Macron U.S. Leading 'Provocative' Exercises in Black Sea

Both leaders expressed "dissatisfaction" with what Moscow called a "worsening" situation in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin statement said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday that "provocative" U.S.-led exercises in the Black Sea were "increasing tensions" between Moscow and NATO, the Kremlin said.

Putin "drew attention to the provocative nature of the large scale exercises led by the United States and its allies in the Black Sea which are increasing tensions between Russia and NATO," the Kremlin said.

Putin's comments came after Western countries raised alarm over Russian military activities near Ukraine.

According to the Elysee, Macron told Putin that France was ready to defend Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Last week, Putin said that the Kremlin considered recent Black Sea exercises by the U.S. and other NATO ships as a serious challenge.

He told state television that Russia's Defense Ministry "had a proposal to hold its own unplanned exercises in the same waters."

"But I believe that this is inappropriate and there is no need to further escalate the situation," he said.

Putin seemingly referred to several U.S. warships taking part in exercises in the Black Sea which Moscow has said it was "monitoring."

According to the Kremlin statement, Putin also criticized Ukraine for the "recent use" of drones in its conflict with pro-Russia rebels.