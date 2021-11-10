Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Cargo Ship Runs Aground on Russia's Far East Coast

A cargo ship has been left stranded on the shore of Russia's Far East.

The Panama-flagged Rise Shine ship suffered a crack in its hull after running aground during a storm Monday night near the port of Nakhodka in the Primorye region.

Reports said the vessel was carrying 200 containers along with more than 300 tons of fuel and lubricants from China’s Ningbo port.

The Russian emergency services dispatched an Mi-8 helicopter to evacuate the ship's 14 crew members, all foreign nationals, to safety.

Primorye region governor Oleg Kozhemyako said all crew members were airlifted safely and that rescue teams are working to prevent an oil spill.

The Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

Read more about: Accidents

More videos

alien landscapes

Climate Change Melts Permafrost, Transforms Landscape in Russia's North

In northern Siberia, the warming climate is leaving people feeling like the ground is "going out from under their feet."
gargantuan gourds

Moscow Celebrates Fall With Giant Pumpkin Showcase

It's the Great Pumpkin, Moscow.
far from home

Polar Bear Who Wandered Too Far South Finds New Home in Moscow

A polar bear that walked 1,950 miles south into the northeastern Siberian mainland is now thriving at the Moscow Zoo.
‘Zapad-2021’

Russia, Belarus Launch Massive Military Drills as NATO Watches

The drills are described as Europe’s largest military exercises in decades.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.