Cargo Ship Runs Aground on Russia's Far East Coast

A cargo ship has been left stranded on the shore of Russia's Far East.

The Panama-flagged Rise Shine ship suffered a crack in its hull after running aground during a storm Monday night near the port of Nakhodka in the Primorye region.

Reports said the vessel was carrying 200 containers along with more than 300 tons of fuel and lubricants from China’s Ningbo port.

The Russian emergency services dispatched an Mi-8 helicopter to evacuate the ship's 14 crew members, all foreign nationals, to safety.

Primorye region governor Oleg Kozhemyako said all crew members were airlifted safely and that rescue teams are working to prevent an oil spill.

The Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.