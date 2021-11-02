Russia Not Among COP26 Methane Pledge Signatories

Russia is not one of over 90 countries that promised at the COP26 summit Tuesday to slash their methane emissions, The New York Times reported.

Experts say cutting methane, which can heat the atmosphere up to 80 times as fast as carbon dioxide, is the single most effective way of reducing short-term greenhouse gas emissions and keeping warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The United States and the European Union launched the Global Methane Pledge in hopes of securing commitments from countries to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030.