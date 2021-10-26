Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Covid Deaths Hit New Record High Ahead of Nationwide Restrictions

Updated:
Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Russia reported a record high number of coronavirus deaths Tuesday as Europe’s hardest-hit country braces for nationwide restrictions this week.

Russia has repeatedly set new all-time highs for Covid-19 deaths over the past month and is currently reporting the second-highest number of daily fatalities in the world after the U.S.

The government said 1,106 people have died from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours.

That brings the official death toll to 232,775 — Europe’s highest — though authorities are accused of dramatically downplaying that figure.

A Moscow Times analysis of excess deaths published by the federal statistics agency Rosstat puts Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the pandemic at 660,000.

The latest figures come days before Russia’s mandated paid vacation for non-essential workers in hopes of putting the brakes on spiraling Covid-19 deaths and cases from this Sunday, Oct. 30, to Nov. 7.

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak, will go into the so-called “non-working” period this Thursday, with all businesses and services except grocery stores and pharmacies suspended.

Russia’s coronavirus task force also reported 36,446 coronavirus cases Tuesday.

Russia has the world’s fifth-highest total caseload of more than 8.3 million infections since the start of the pandemic, with the more-infectious Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates fueling the virus’ spread since the summer.

Only around 36% of Russians have been fully vaccinated despite the availability of four homegrown vaccines and several regions mandating shots for certain categories of workers.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

depressurized pipe

Oxygen Pipe Explodes at Moscow's Main Coronavirus Hospital

The capital's health department said there is no threat to patients or hospital staff.
immunity push

More Countries Line Up for Russia’s Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine

Hungary, South Korea, Turkey and Venezuela have all expressed interest in testing or locally producing the vaccine.
widening spread

Russia Nears 22K Coronavirus Infections in New Daily Record

Russia now has the world’s fifth-highest caseload behind France, Brazil, India and the United States.
dimmed festivities

Moscow Calls Off Christmas, New Year Celebrations Due to Coronavirus – Mayor

The Russian capital's vibrant holiday celebrations have been canceled as the city continues to see record cases and deaths.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.