Russia's Covid Deaths Hit New Record High Ahead of Nationwide Restrictions

Russia reported a record high number of coronavirus deaths Tuesday as Europe’s hardest-hit country braces for nationwide restrictions this week.

Russia has repeatedly set new all-time highs for Covid-19 deaths over the past month and is currently reporting the second-highest number of daily fatalities in the world after the U.S.

The government said 1,106 people have died from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours.

That brings the official death toll to 232,775 — Europe’s highest — though authorities are accused of dramatically downplaying that figure.

A Moscow Times analysis of excess deaths published by the federal statistics agency Rosstat puts Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the pandemic at 660,000.