6 in 10 Russians Say Law Does Not Protect Them – Poll

Almost six in 10 Russians say they do not feel protected by the law, a new survey published Wednesday by the independent Levada Center has shown.

Some 58% of Russians said they do not feel the law protects them — up from 54% who said the same in 2018. Just 36% said they felt the law was on their side, the pollsters found.

“The share of those who do not feel protected by the law has been growing over the last 5 years, and is approaching levels recorded in 2010,” the polling organization said.

The main reasons cited were that laws are “freely interpreted by those in power,” laws are “not written for everybody” and that it is “impossible to count on an honest trial.”