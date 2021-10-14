Nine Moscow Restaurants Awarded Coveted Michelin Stars

French gastronomic bible the Michelin Guide awarded nine of its coveted stars to restaurants in Moscow on Thursday as it unveiled its first lineup of recommendations in the Russian capital.

Representatives of the guide — considered the international standard of restaurant rankings — released the first Moscow edition of their iconic red book at a ceremony at Moscow.

Two restaurants — Twins Garden and Artest — were given two stars, while seven restaurants received one star. No restaurants were awarded with the top three stars.

Among those given one star was White Rabbit, whose chef Vladimir Mukhin featured in an episode of the Netflix documentary series "Chef's Table."

In all, the guide recommended 69 restaurants in Moscow, which has an up-and-coming food scene after years of being seen as a gastronomic wasteland.