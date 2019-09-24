Moscow Ranks Among World’s Top 10 Fall Travel Destinations – CNN

While acknowledging that “no country has a patent on trees filled with russet, scarlet and golden leaves,” the outlet singles out the Russian capital for “some unexpectedly fine spots for autumn hues.”

Moscow has landed in CNN Travel’s list of the top 10 destinations to witness the red and golden hues of autumn.

Tsaritsyno, CNN writes, “has superb colors.” Located south of the city, Tsaritsyno is a rural palace that was commissioned by Catherine the Great in 1775, although the complex lay in ruins for many years after her death. Today, the Tsaritsyno palace boasts a museum, a number of ever-changing exhibitions and a cafe, while its grounds feature large ponds and sun-dappled trails.

Kolomenskoye, “another photogenic spot” situated high on a curve of the Moscow River, is a former royal estate that houses orchards, the Ascension church built in 1532 and a wooden palace.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport became the first Russian airport to boast three runways last week. The third runway was inaugurated Thursday with an Aeroflot flight from St. Petersburg.

For more on how to spend the golden autumn in Moscow, head here.