Moscow Scoops Top City Prize in World Travel Awards

Forget London and Paris.

Moscow has been named the world’s leading city destination in 2019 by tourism industry standard the World Travel Awards.

The Russian capital saw off tough competition from a list including New York, Rio de Janeiro and Sydney, as well as the British and French capitals.

“Moscow really is the best city in the world!” the Russian capital’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on the VKontakte social network after the awards ceremony in Muscat, Oman.