Russia Vows ‘Retaliation’ for YouTube Blocking RT’s German Channels

Simonyan called on the Russian government to ban German media in Russia, including Deutsche Welle (DW), ARD and ZDF, “out of self-respect.”

“This is a real media war declared by the state of Germany against the state of Russia,” RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan tweeted in response.

The video streaming website on Tuesday deleted RT’s DE and DFP channels for breaching coronavirus misinformation policy.

The Russian government has decried YouTube’s decision to delete the state-funded RT broadcaster’s German-language channels as “information warfare” and said it will block German media in Russia in retaliation.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry echoed Simonyan’s description of RT’s YouTube ban as “information war” and said in a statement that it was considering retaliatory steps.

“The nature of the incident, which fully fits into the logic of the information war unleashed against Russia, makes symmetrical retaliatory measures against German media in Russia not only appropriate, but also necessary,” it said.

The Foreign Ministry added that it had asked “competent Russian authorities” to draft a list of such retaliatory measures against German media.

The Russian government’s media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has asked Google, whose parent company Alphabet owns YouTube, to lift all restrictions from RT DE and DFP, according to Simonyan. Otherwise, according to DW, Google faces a fine of up to 1 million rubles ($13,750) for not restoring the banned channels.

On Wednesday, Russia’s RBC news website reported that Roskomnadzor threatened to block YouTube in Russia if it didn’t restore the banned channels.

YouTube was involved in another Russian controversy after it removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s voting strategy videos, citing a government order, ahead of parliamentary elections earlier this month.

That sparked cries of censorship in Russia and abroad, with Navalny accusing U.S. tech giants Google and Apple of acting as the Kremlin’s “accomplices.” Apple and Google removed the opposition leader’s “Smart Voting” app that advised supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies ahead of the Sept. 17-19 vote in which the pro-Putin party maintained its supermajority in parliament amid widespread claims of fraud.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said Monday that the company considers free speech to be one of its “core values” despite the removal of Navalny’s voting videos.