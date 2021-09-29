Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Says ‘3 Dozen’ in Kremlin Inner Circle Had Covid

Putin on vacation. kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that three dozen people in his inner circle have tested positive for the coronavirus because they failed to receive booster shots on time.

Fresh off his two-week self-isolation due to an outbreak within his entourage, Putin was filmed on state television telling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about high antibody levels. 

According to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, Putin also said that three dozen people in his inner circle — including an aide with whom he had worked all day — received their booster shots late and tested positive as a result.

The Kremlin has maintained that the 68-year-old leader was in good health throughout his quarantine.

Authorities have gone to great lengths to protect Putin — who said he has been vaccinated with Russia's homegrown Sputnik V jab but didn't release footage of his vaccination — since the start of the pandemic. The Russian president is known for his aversion to germs and intense cautiousness regarding his health.

Foreign leaders, journalists, officials and Olympic athletes have all had to self-isolate before meeting the longtime Russian leader. Meanwhile, “disinfection tunnels” have been installed in the Kremlin and at Putin’s residence outside Moscow to protect him from Covid-19.

Russia has struggled to keep the pandemic under control since the surge of the more-contagious Delta variant that swept the country during the summer, with slower-than-hoped vaccination rates allowing cases to spread and deaths to hit pandemic highs.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Putin , Coronavirus

Read more

preventative measure

Armenian PM Self-Isolates Ahead of Putin Meeting

It is common for anybody meeting in person with 68-year-old Putin to isolate beforehand to protect him from Covid-19.
vaccinated leader

Putin Receives Russian Coronavirus Vaccine – Kremlin

Putin’s vaccination, which took place off-camera, will likely be viewed as an effort to boost public trust in Russian-made vaccines.
walking the walk

Putin Slams Vaccine Criticism, to Get Jab on Tuesday

The 68-year-old Russian leader described recent remarks in Europe questioning the need for the Russian vaccine as "strange."
mixed signals

Explainer: What the End of Putin’s Coronavirus ‘Non-Working’ Period Means

The end of the “non-working” period doesn't mean Russia's coronavirus lockdown is over just yet.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.