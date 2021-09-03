Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Plans to Boost Separatist Support, Says Ukraine

By AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a working visit to the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. president.gov.ua

Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to ramp up military support for separatists after Moscow refused to extend the mandate of international observers stationed on the border between the two countries.

Hundreds of OSCE monitors have been involved in two long-running missions in the areas where Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists began fighting in 2014.

On Thursday, Russia notified the Vienna-based OSCE it would not be extending the mandate of one of the missions, at the Gukovo and Donetsk border crossing points, after Sept. 30.

In a statement released late on Thursday, Ukraine's foreign ministry said the decision "may lead to further escalation in the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict."

Russia's refusal to extend the OSCE mandate, Kiev said, was "evidence of its plans to continue and increase the supply of weapons, military equipment, ammunition, regular troops and mercenaries" across the border.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova hit back, saying Ukraine and the West had not shown "proper respect" for Russia's agreement to deploy OSCE monitors on the border.

"It has become obvious that the work of the OSCE monitoring mission on the Russian-Ukrainian border does not have a positive effect on the settlement process, and its continuation is unadvisable," Zakharova added.

The U.S. said it "deeply regrets" Moscow's decision.

"Despite the limited geographic scope of the mission, it plays a significant role in providing impartial reporting of border crossings at these two points, and more broadly as a confidence-building measure," said Courtney Austrian, the U.S. representative at the OSCE.

During the seven-year conflict, the Ukrainian military has repeatedly captured Russian military personnel fighting alongside separatists and OSCE observers have confirmed the presence of modern Russian-made military equipment in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russia of dispatching arms and troops across the border. Russia has denied those claims.

Read more about: Ukraine , Donbass

Read more

goodwill gesture

Putin Offers to Meet Ukraine President in Moscow 'Any Time'

"If President Zelensky wants to start repairing relations, then we of course welcome it," Putin told journalists.
PRO-UKraine

EU Says Bloc Will Not Lift Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine

European Council chief Charles Michel is on a two-day visit to Ukraine.
PEACE PROGRESS

Russia and Ukraine Hail Peace Efforts Ahead of New Ceasefire

The Russian and Ukrainian Presidents spoke by phone Sunday ahead of a midnight ceasefire.
renewed fighting

Fighting Flares in Eastern Ukraine, Kiev and Rebels Blame Each Other

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced he would convene a Ukrainian security council meeting to discuss the fighting.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.