Moscow Seeks Access to Captured Russian on Ukraine Frontline

Russia on Tuesday demanded Ukraine grant access to a Russian citizen who was captured last week on the front line of the conflict between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Moscow separatists.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Ukrainian forces of detaining ceasefire observer Andrei Kosyak last Wednesday and failing to inform Moscow via diplomatic channels within an allotted three-day period.

Ukraine says Kosyak was a Russian citizen carrying out an undercover reconnaissance mission for the separatists.

“We call on Ukraine to… stop provocations on the contact line in Donbass, report the location of Russian citizen [Andrei] Kosyak and grant Russian consular staff access to him,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.