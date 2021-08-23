Putin Announces $7Bln Pre-Election Handouts

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for one-off cash payments to be awarded to Russia’s pensioners and military service personnel in a highly anticipated pre-election move.

Speaking at a meeting with delegates of the ruling United Russia party, the president called on his lawmakers to pass legislation for a 10,000 ruble ($135) payment to pensioners, and a 15,000 ruble ($200) bonus to those in the military.

The announcement comes just four weeks before parliamentary elections, in which United Russia is aiming to secure a two-thirds majority of seats in Russia’s State Duma. But the party’s popularity is hovering around all-time lows off the back of the coronavirus crisis and economic stagnation which has hit living standards.