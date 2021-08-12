8 Feared Dead as Russia Tourist Helicopter Crashes Into Lake

A helicopter carrying 16 tourists and crew on a sightseeing trip in Russia's far east crashed into a lake on Thursday, leaving eight people including a child feared dead and two others in serious condition.

The Mi-8 helicopter crash-landed into the icy waters of Kuril Lake in the mountainous Kamchatka peninsula in poor visibility and sank, local authorities said.

Staff of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve dispatched boats to the crash site and saved eight people, two of whom are now in intensive care with various injuries. Survivors praised wildlife inspectors for coming to their rescue in a matter of minutes.

"This situation is close to a miracle," said governor Vladimir Solodov.

The other eight — including the only child on board and the crew commander — were missing and feared dead.

"We don't have any information about the rest," the governor's spokeswoman, Alla Golovan, told AFP.

The wreckage of the helicopter was now lying at a depth of more than 130 meters (420 feet) some 700 meters from the shore, the emergencies ministry said.

Rescuers and divers were dispatched to the scene but they did not have the necessary equipment to begin work at that depth.

Solodov said the authorities turned to the Defense Ministry, which sent the necessary underwater equipment.

"Robots will be studying the bottom of Kuril Lake at the site of the crash," the governor said.

Rescued from icy water

Recounting the crash and subsequent rescue operation, wildlife inspectors said that the visibility at the lake was no greater than 100 meters, adding that they heard the helicopter but could not see it.

When staff of the reserve heard a loud "boom," they said they dispatched two motorboats with four inspectors, who reached the scene in about three to four minutes.

"Eight people were on the surface, who we immediately lifted onboard," inspector Yevgeny Denges said in a statement. The inspectors looked for other survivors but could not find anyone, Denges added.