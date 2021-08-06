Two Belarus Coaches Kicked Out of Olympics Over Tsimanouskaya Removal

Two Belarusian coaches have been stripped of their Tokyo Olympics accreditations over an alleged attempt to force a sprinter to fly home, an incident that drew international condemnation.

The International Olympic Committee on Friday said it had removed the accreditations of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich and they had left the Olympic Village.

The body said this week that it was investigating the pair over their role in the case of Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who sought protection at a Tokyo airport to avoid being put on a plane home.

She said she feared for her life if forced back to Belarus, which has been wracked by political upheaval and a crackdown on dissent after disputed elections that returned strongman Alexander Lukashenko to power last year.

Tsimanouskaya was among the many Belarusian sports figures who in August 2020 had publicly criticised the violence against protesters at demonstrations that gripped ex-Soviet Belarus after the presidential vote.

But her trouble in Tokyo came after she posted on her Instagram, criticizing her coaches for entering her into a race without informing her first.

The IOC said the two coaches "will be offered an opportunity to be heard" but that the measures against them were taken "in the interest of the wellbeing of the athletes" from Belarus who are still in Tokyo.

Tsimanouskaya, 24, arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday after being granted a humanitarian visa, saying she was "happy to be in safety."