Tally of Medals for Russian Athletes

Russian athletes are competing in the Tokyo Olympics under a neutral Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) flag due to a ban stemming from state-sponsored doping violations.

The ROC is currently in fifth place overall, with seven gold medals, eleven silver medals and seven bronze medals.

Here’s a running list of medals they’ve won so far:

July 29

Rowing:

— Silver women's pair for ROC; Elena Oriabinskaia, 27 and Vasilia Stepanova, 28.

July 28

Judo:

— Bronze women's ~70 kg for Madina Taimazova, 22.

Archery

— Silver women's team archery for ROC.

Basketball

— Silver men's 3v3 basketball for ROC.

— Silver women's 3v3 basketball for ROC.

Swimming:

— Bronze 100m freestyle for Kliment Kolesnikov, 21.

Gymnastics:

— Bronze men's artistic gymnastics for Nikita Nagornyy, 24.

July 27

Swimming

— Gold men’s 100 meters backstroke for Evgeny Rylov, 24.

— Silver men’s 100m backstroke for Kliment Kolesnikov, 21.

Gymnastics

— Gold women's artistic gymnastics team finals for ROC.

Taekwondo

— Gold men’s +80 kilograms for Larin Vladislav, 25.

July 26

Taekwondo

— Gold men’s 80 kilograms for Maksim Khramtsov, 23.

— Silver women’s 57kg for Tayiana Minina.

— Bronze men’s 58kg for Mikhail Artamonov, 24.

Fencing

— Gold women’s sabre individual for Sofia Pozdniakova, 24.

— Silver women’s foil individual for Inna Deriglazova, 31.

— Silver women’s sabre individual for Sofya Velikaya, 36.

— Bronze women’s foil individual for Larisa Korobeynikova, 34.

Diving

— Bronze men’s synchronized 10m platform.

Gymnastics

— Gold men's artistic gymnastics team finals for ROC.

July 25

Shooting

— Gold women’s 10m air pistol for Vitalina Batsaraskina, 24.

— Silver women’s 10m air rifle for Anastasiia Galashina, 24.

— Silver 10m air pistol mixed team for ROC.

— Bronze 10m air rifle mixed team for ROC.

Archery

