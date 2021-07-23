Russian State TV Cuts from Ukraine to Ad in Olympic Opening Ceremony Broadcast

Russian state television cut to a commercial during the Ukrainian Olympic team’s appearance in its broadcast of the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony Friday.

During the Opening Ceremony’s parade of athletes — which took place in a nearly empty stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic — Russia’s Channel One took a commercial shortly before the Ugandan team’s march and resumed airing during the Uruguayan team’s march, skipping over Ukraine’s 155 athletes.

Channel One denied that the cutaway was intentional, saying it was a scheduled commercial break.

“The parade of athletes lasts about two hours, and in order to fulfill commercial obligations its broadcast is interrupted by advertising several times,” a Channel One representative told the RBC news website.