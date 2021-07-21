Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Says Unbothered by Pegasus Spyware Revelations

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Wikicommons

The Kremlin sees no need to take extra security measures in light of revelations that Israeli-made Pegasus anti-terrorism spyware was misused to monitor politicians, journalists and activists around the world.

Russian nationals do not yet appear to be listed in a leak of almost 50,000 phone numbers from 45 countries that investigative reports said were selected for surveillance by Pegasus users. Cybersecurity expert Andrei Soldatov attributed their absence to Russian security services’ aversion toward importing foreign-made surveillance tools.

Pegasus maker NSO Group has denied the reports published in a joint investigation by The Guardian, The Washington Post, Le Monde and the Paris-based Forbidden Stories nonprofit this week.

During a daily conference call Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “Security measures are taken regularly and there’s no need for additional measures.”

“In general, the head of state, the prime minister, the presidential administration and other departments use a special reliably protected government communications system,” Peskov said.

Read more about: Cybersecurity , Kremlin

Read more

STRATEGIC PLAYER

How Mishustin Rose to the Top: Old Ties, Savvy and a Knack for Systems

Vladimir Putin shocked the world when he named a little-known tax chief his number two. We delve into the new Russian prime minister’s background.
Normandy format

Kremlin Eyes Four-Way Ukraine Summit This Year

The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France can hold the first four-way summit on the conflict in three years.
no choice

Kremlin Says U.S. Betrayed Kurds in Syria, Tells Kurds to Withdraw or Be Mauled

"Now the Americans prefer to leave the Kurds at the border with Turkey and almost force them to fight the Turks," Kremlin spokesman said.
opinion Nabi Abdullaev

Understanding the Kremlin’s Decision-Making Is a Growing Challenge (Op-ed)

In today’s Russia, who is really calling the shots?

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.