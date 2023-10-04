Russia Confirms Secret Talks With U.S., EU on Eve of Nagorno-Karabakh War

Senior Russian, United States and European Union diplomats met in secret on the eve of Azerbaijan’s lightning campaign to retake the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin confirmed Wednesday.

Politico Europe reported Wednesday that U.S.-EU-Russia talks on pressuring Baku to end its nine-month blockade of Karabakh took place on Sept. 17 in Istanbul.

Two days later, Azerbaijan’s forces launched a two-day "anti-terrorism" offensive, setting off Nagorno-Karabakh’s dissolution as an unrecognized breakaway state and a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians to Armenia.

“Certain contacts on Karabakh indeed took place,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

“It wasn’t exactly as described [in Politico Europe]. There are many inaccuracies and mistakes in this material,” Peskov added without elaborating further.