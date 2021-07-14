Russia Holds Military Drills in Tajikistan Amid Taliban Offensive

Russia on Wednesday launched military exercises in Tajikistan as the Taliban mount a blistering offensive in neighboring Afghanistan.

The militants in recent weeks have brought huge swathes of the country under their control as foreign troops withdraw, including Afghanistan's main Shir Khan Bandar border crossing with Tajikistan.

Moscow is closely watching the offensive, concerned about the security of countries in ex-Soviet Central Asia where it maintains military bases.

On Wednesday some 1,000 troops based at Russia's 201st military base in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe took part in drills, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

The agency cited a statement by Russia's Central Military District as saying the exercises were meant for unit commanders and combat chiefs to ready for "combat operations in a dynamically changing situation."

Interfax reported that the exercises will run through the end of the week.