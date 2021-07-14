Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Holds Military Drills in Tajikistan Amid Taliban Offensive

By AFP
Moscow is closely watching the offensive, concerned about the security of countries in ex-Soviet Central Asia where it maintains military bases. Collective Security Treaty Organization / TASS

Russia on Wednesday launched military exercises in Tajikistan as the Taliban mount a blistering offensive in neighboring Afghanistan.

The militants in recent weeks have brought huge swathes of the country under their control as foreign troops withdraw, including Afghanistan's main Shir Khan Bandar border crossing with Tajikistan.

Moscow is closely watching the offensive, concerned about the security of countries in ex-Soviet Central Asia where it maintains military bases.

On Wednesday some 1,000 troops based at Russia's 201st military base in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe took part in drills, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

The agency cited a statement by Russia's Central Military District as saying the exercises were meant for unit commanders and combat chiefs to ready for "combat operations in a dynamically changing situation."

Interfax reported that the exercises will run through the end of the week.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by the news agency that servicemen stationed at the military base had "repelled a massive missile strike by a simulated enemy" during the drills on Wednesday.

The 201st base is one of Russia's most important foreign bases and has the aim of helping maintain stability in Central Asia and providing support for Tajik troops.

Set up in 2005 and made up of three separate installations, the base houses some 5,500 troops.

In 2012, Tajikistan gave Russia an extension on the base through 2042 so it could help police its border with Afghanistan.

Ex-Soviet Tajikistan is a member of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which includes Russia.

More than 1,000 Afghan troops fled to Tajikistan in early July after the Taliban seized Shir Khan Bandar. They were flown back to Afghanistan last week. 

The Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Read more about: Afghanistan , Tajikistan

Read more

advancing force

Russia Says Taliban Controls Two-Thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border

Russia said it is ready to take "additional measures" to "prevent aggression" on its ally Tajikistan but urged all sides to "show restraint."
CTSO call

Tajikistan Seeks Russia-Led Alliance’s Aid as Violence Builds on Afghan Border

The security situation along the remote, mountainous Afghan-Tajik border has deteriorated in recent weeks as U.S. forces quit the region.
rocky resolution

Russia Says Ready to Activate Tajik Military Base Amid U.S. Pullout, Taliban Advance in Afghanistan

“We’ll do everything ... to prevent any aggressive encroachments against our allies,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Terrorism

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

The Taliban has been chasing closer ties with Russia for the past three years in a bid to rid Afghanistan of U.S. forces, a former Taliban commander has...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.