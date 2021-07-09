Russia Says Taliban Controls Two-Thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border

Russia on Friday said the Taliban controls about two-thirds of the Afghan-Tajik border and urged all sides in Afghanistan to show restraint.

"We have noted a sharp rise in tension on the Afghan-Tajik border. The Taliban movement quickly occupied a large part of border districts and currently controls about two-thirds of the border," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding that Moscow urges all sides to "show restraint."

She said that Moscow is ready to take "additional measures" to "prevent aggression" on its ally Tajikistan and called on all sides to "avoid spreading tensions outside of the country."