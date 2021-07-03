Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Reports Record COVID Deaths for Fifth Straight Day

By AFP
Moscow, the biggest virus hotspot nationwide, recorded 116 deaths, close to the city's pandemic record seen earlier this week. Moskva News Agency

Russia on Saturday reported 697 Covid-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the fifth straight day the country has set a new record as it battles the surging Delta variant.

It also recorded 24,439 new coronavirus infections, the highest figure since the middle of January when Russia was emerging from its second wave of the pandemic.

Moscow, the biggest virus hotspot nationwide, recorded 116 deaths, close to the city's pandemic record seen earlier this week.

Russia's coronavirus outbreak has been surging since mid-June against a background of reluctance among many to get vaccinated and suspicion of home-grown shots.

So far just 16% of Russia's 146 million people have been jabbed.

Moscow on Thursday began offering third doses to those who received their second more than six months ago to boost their defense against new variants.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged Russians to "listen to experts" rather than rumours about the virus and vaccines, although he also said he was opposed to making inoculations compulsory nationwide.

The government has also ruled out a nationwide lockdown – even as it has acknowledged that it will miss a target of vaccinating 60% of people by August.

So far 137,262 people have died among 5.5 million infected in Russia, according to official figures.

A wider definition of Covid deaths from statistics agency Rosstat tallied 270,000 by late April.

Read more about: Covid

Read more

black-market loophole

Russian Vaccine Skeptics Rush to Buy Fake Covid Jab Certificates

Dozens of dealers claim to sell fake certificates and even falsified registration on the government vaccination database.
COVID Elections

Russia Staggers Parliamentary Elections to Limit Covid Spread

Voting for the State Duma will be staggered from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19.
opening skies

Russia to Resume U.K. Flights, Extend Turkey Ban

Russian authorities are permitting direct flights with eight countries starting June 10
latest results

Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Is 91.4% Effective, Developers Confirm

The vaccine's developers said they will use their data to seek accelerated registration in other countries.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.