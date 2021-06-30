Putin Takes Russians' Questions at Annual Marathon Call-In

Russian President Vladimir Putin is fielding questions from the public Wednesday in his annual marathon call-in.

This year’s Direct Line event, the first since the start of the pandemic and Putin’s 18th overall, is expected to focus heavily on Covid-19 vaccination efforts and urging skeptical Russians to get vaccinated.

Russia has been grappling with a record-setting third wave since late May fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant and sluggish vaccine uptake. While several regions have ordered mandatory jabs for public-facing service workers, many Russians remain skeptical toward vaccines.

Putin is also likely to discuss topics like poverty and social support for families in hopes of rallying voters behind the ruling United Russia party in this September’s key parliamentary elections.

Russians have submitted over 1.9 million questions ahead of time, according to state media.

Here's a look at his key quotes from the question-and-answer session:

On vaccination

— "I do not support compulsory vaccination and continue to adhere to that point of view."

— "The only way to prevent the further spread of the pandemic is with the help of vaccinations. We have four vaccines, they are high-tech, safe and effective, so I hope the hesitations of some of our citizens will pass."

— "It is necessary to listen, not to people who understand little about this and spread rumors, but to specialists."

— Explaining why he didn't publicize which vaccine he took this spring, Putin said: "I didn’t want to create a competitive advantage for either of them. ... I took the one that takes less time and has fewer side effects."

— Putin revealed that he took the Sputnik V vaccine, saying: "After the first injection, I did not feel anything, a bit of a sore arm about four hours later. The second one, I did it at 12:00 a.m., and at 12:00 p.m. I measured a temperature of 37.2 [Celsius]. I woke up to a temperature of 36.6. After a few days, they looked at my blood results, and there were high levels of antibodies."

— "About 10% got sick [after vaccination], but this passes quite easily. Some very famous people got sick after vaccination. ... People close to me got sick, unfortunately, but it passed quickly enough, and they didn't take heavy drugs to treat it. This is just based on my inner circle."

— A Direct Line host later cited Deputy Prime Minister Tatianna Golikova in correcting Putin that 2.5%, not 10% that he originally named, get infected after receiving Sputnik V.

On inflation

— "There is no excess supply of money in the economy. It’s unlikely that we’ll be able to bring inflation down to 4% this year, i think it will be around 5%."

On Ukraine

— "I do not think that the Ukrainian people are unfriendly. ... I think in general Ukrainians and Russians are one people."

— "The current leadership of Ukraine is clearly unfriendly to Russia."

— "Some people are thrown into prison, some are placed under house arrest, some are killed in the streets," he said in a possible reference to Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk, Putin's close ally who is under house arrest on treason accusations.

— "I wouldn't want to rule out a meeting [with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy] but we need to figure out if we have something to talk about."

On schools reopening in the fall

— "Education will be organized as usual in the elementary grades. In the older ones it will be necessary to look at the situation, but I hope, I believe, that we will reach collective immunity thanks to active vaccination in schools and higher educational institutions among other things.

This story is being updated.