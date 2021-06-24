Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Detains Senior S7 Airlines Staff for Selling Pilot Jobs – Reports

Updated:
S7 is Russia's second-largest airline. Sergei Malgavko / TASS

Two senior pilots for Russia’s second-largest airline S7 have been detained on suspicion of receiving bribes in exchange for employing pilots of Russia’s first medium-haul Airbus A320neo planes, Russian media reported Wednesday.

One of them was identified as S7 flight crew director Mansur Badrakov, who was allegedly caught in the act of receiving 1.5 million rubles ($20,600).

He is suspected of facilitating the employment of a pilot for the first Airbus A320neo airplane in Russia,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying.

The state-run TASS news agency reported that investigators and the Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended Badrakov and his unnamed deputy in the Moscow region.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, will reportedly question all S7 employees who had come into contact with Badrakov and examine documents at his department. 

Some of the witnesses who were already questioned included the “potential buyer of the pilot’s job,” TASS quoted a second unnamed source as saying.

S7 told TASS that it is cooperating with the investigation.

If convicted, the pilots face between seven and 12 years in prison on charges of commercial bribery.

S7 said in 2017 that it leased the first more fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo aircraft from the leasing company BOC Aviation Limited. Russia’s flag-carrier Aeroflot received the first of its reported nine Airbus A320neo planes earlier this spring.

Read more about: Airlines , Corruption

Read more

Intergalactic corruption

Prosecutors Uncover $25M Fraud in Russia’s Space, Defense Corporations

Total corruption nearly doubled to $1 billion in 2018, according to the report.
Corruption case

Russian Court Seizes $160M of Ex-Official’s Property

Alexander Shestun, who campaigned against garbage dumps outside Moscow, faces charges including embezzlement.
opinion Alexei Levinson

Corruption Dies Hard in Russia

Levada sociologist Alexei Levinson on how Russians view corruption.
Shock Arrest

Former Russian Minister Arrested, Accused of Embezzling $62 Million

In May 2012, Mikhail Abyzov was appointed as Minister for Open Government Affairs in former President Dmitry Medvedev's cabinet.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.