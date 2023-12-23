Russia Space Agency Official Held Over Multi-Million-Euro Fraud

Police on Friday detained the deputy director of Russia's space agency Roscosmos over the suspected embezzlement of 4.3 million euros ($4.7 million) from the crisis-hit sector.

Oleg Frolov and two other suspects are accused of a "large-scale fraud," said a statement from the Russian investigative committee, which handles major criminal investigations.

"Frolov, using his official position, took part in a criminal conspiracy with two other co-conspirators," said the statement.