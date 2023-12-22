Former Russian Minister Sentenced to 12 Years for Embezzlement

A Russian court Thursday condemned a former minister and ally of ex-president Dmitry Medvedev to 12 years in prison for embezzlement and criminal conspiracy.

Mikhail Abyzov was also fined 80 million rubles ($860,000) by the Moscow court, according to Russian media reports.

One of his lawyers, Arthur Bolshakov, told the TASS news agency that he hasn't decided yet whether to appeal.

According to prosecutors, Abyzov created a "criminal gang" and between 2011 and 2014 embezzled more than 4 billion rubles, or around $60 million at 2019 exchange rates, with the help of five other energy executives and entrepreneurs.