Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Blacklists Bard College as ‘Undesirable’ Org

Bard College has collaborated with the St. Petersburg State University since 1997 and in 2011 helped to create the Smolny College of Liberal Arts Sciences. Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Russia has declared Bard College an “undesirable” organization in a move that risks significant jail time for anyone affiliated with the U.S. liberal arts college. 

The Prosecutor General’s Office accused the institution Monday of “threatening Russia’s constitutional order and security.” Once blacklisted, any “undesirable” organization must cease all activities in Russia or anyone affiliated with it could face fines or imprisonment for up to six years.

Russia’s prosecutor’s office said it forwarded the materials to the Justice Ministry to blacklist Bard College as the 35th “undesirable” organization in the country.

Bard College, located in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, has not yet commented on the designation.

Bard has collaborated with the St. Petersburg State University since 1997 and in 2011 helped to create the Smolny College of Liberal Arts Sciences, where Russia’s chief auditor Alexei Kudrin serves as dean. 

Smolny College was undergoing reorganization into a separate university as of March, with plans to begin admitting students in 2021. Kudrin touted the faculty’s “good image” at the time.

A Russian association of nonprofit organizations in March asked prosecutors to check the newly forming university’s affiliations with foreign NGOs. The request came one year after Bloomberg reported on billionaire George Soros’ plans to launch a global university to fight authoritarian governments and climate change through a partnership with Bard College and the Central European University. 

The St. Petersburg State University later asked the prosecutor’s office to clarify the prospects of its cooperation with Bard College.

The American Association of University Professors’ Academe blog said Monday that Bard’s “undesirable” designation puts into question the future of the newly forming university.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry vowed in April to “bring to an end” the activities of U.S.-funded foundations and NGOs in response to economic sanctions imposed by the United States.

New amendments to Russia’s Criminal Code currently being debated by senators make it easier to open criminal cases for alleged affiliation with “undesirable” organizations. President Vladimir Putin would need to sign the bill for the changes to come into effect.

The proposed amendments would allow six-year prison terms to be handed to leaders or managers of the “undesirable” organization who had no prior offenses. Current legislation limits criminal proceedings to those with two administrative sentences within the previous year.

Read more about: Education , United States

Read more

Espionage case

Ex-Marine Whelan Links His Detention in Russia to U.S. Sanctions

“Sanctioned friends with locals, who look for big fish and now know their mistake,” Whelan reportedly wrote to his family.
Western alliance

NATO Chief Warns Of Russia Threat, Urges Unity in U.S. Address

"We cannot ensure the defense of the West if our allies grow dependent on Russia," U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said afterward.
Hacker intrigue

Russian Cyber Expert Sentenced for Treason in FSB Scandal

Georgy Fomchenkov was found guilty of committing state treason in the interests of the United States.
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

The U.S. Needs a Post-Mueller Reality Check

Certain political agendas want to see Russia as a mighty adversary.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.