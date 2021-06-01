Belarus Activist Cuts Throat During Court Trial – Reports

Belarusian activist Stepan Latypov stabbed himself in the throat in a Minsk courtroom Thursday after testifying that police had tortured him in custody, the Current Time news site has reported, citing the Viasna Human Rights Center.

Graphic videos posted on Twitter showed the aftermath of the incident, with the 41-year-old Latypov being carried away from the courtroom on a stretcher, his throat still bleeding.

In court, Latypov testified that he had suffered several weeks of torture during police custody and that his family and friends were threatened with the same treatment. He then climbed onto a bench and cut his throat with a pen, according to reports.

Prison authorities “swore to me that if I didn’t admit my guilt, criminal cases would be opened against my relatives and neighbors,” Latypov said according to a court recording published by TUT.BY.