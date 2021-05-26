Russian Congress Seeking Inspiration From Medieval History Is Quashed by Authorities

VELIKY NOVGOROD — Yulia Galyamina knew she might be arrested on Saturday for organizing a meeting of independent municipal deputies in Veliky Novgorod, Russia’s ancient seat of self-government. She just didn’t expect it to happen so fast. Within 30 minutes of the start of the two-day Zemsky Syezd, or Congress, a name chosen in a nod to a conference that helped kick start the 1905 Russian Revolution, police showed up and escorted 48-year-old Galyamina and three of her colleagues out of the building. “Municipal deputies are supported by the entire country and I am confident that we will win,” Galyamina shouted as she was led away by officers, her red dress standing out against the navy blue uniforms. As the police car door slammed, her supporters shouted “Yulia, Yulia, Yulia!”

Russia's ancient city of Veliky Novgorod. Uliana Pavlova / MT

Municipal deputies are unpaid elected officials engaged in local politics with limited financial and administrative resources. While they usually escape the Kremlin's radar, Saturday’s events are being seen as a sign that the government is starting to pay attention to them as part of a wider crackdown, and ahead of elections to the State Duma lower house of parliament this fall. “The Zemsky Congress is a gathering of people who are trying to come to power not from above, but from below, from the municipal level,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, chair of the Russian Domestic Politics and Political Institutions Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center. “The government did not immediately recognize the danger of such a structure, but when they did, they began to seriously suppress it,” he added. Galyamina, who is a former Moscow Duma deputy for the opposition Yabloko party, told The Moscow Times the day before the Zemsky Congress was due to start that its main aim was to come up with a plan for municipal deputies to decentralize Russia’s power structure, network with each other and expand the power structure within local government. “People are being asked what color they want the bench to be painted, when what they want is to have a say in how the local budget is distributed,” she said.

news Kremlin Push Against Opposition Ramps Up Ahead of Fall Elections Read more