Russia Vaccine Developer to Sue Brazil Regulator For Defamation

The developer of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Thursday it would sue Brazil's health regulator Anvisa after it refused to import the jab.

"Sputnik V is undertaking a legal defamation proceeding in Brazil against Anvisa for knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information," the vaccine's developer said on the official Sputnik V Twitter account.

Anvisa announced on Monday it had denied a request from several states to import Sputnik V, saying its experts had flagged "uncertainties" about the jab.