Russia Vaccine Developer to Sue Brazil Regulator For Defamation

The developer of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Thursday it would sue Brazil's health regulator Anvisa after it refused to import the jab.
"Sputnik V is undertaking a legal defamation proceeding in Brazil against Anvisa for knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information," the vaccine's developer said on the official Sputnik V Twitter account.
Anvisa announced on Monday it had denied a request from several states to import Sputnik V, saying its experts had flagged "uncertainties" about the jab.
Anvisa did not release its findings or cite the specific information it determined was lacking.
But according to a slideshow uploaded online, the regulator's scientists made the decision on the basis that batches of the vaccine they tested carried a live version of a common cold-causing virus.
Sputnik V's developers said on Twitter that Anvisa had admitted to making a mistake and had not tested the vaccine.
"Anvisa made incorrect and misleading statements without having tested the actual Sputnik V vaccine," the developers said.