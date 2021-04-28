Russia Sends Medical Aid to Virus-Ravaged India

Russia will send a large shipment of medical aid to India in the coming days as the country battles an unprecedented wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The shipment of coronavirus treatment drugs, ventilation equipment, oxygen supplies and other medical equipment comes “in the spirit of friendship and a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India,” the ministry said in a statement on its website.

India has registered the highest single-day Covid-19 infections of any country since the start of the pandemic in recent days, hurling the country of 1.3 billion people into a health crisis and prompting calls for foreign aid. Its official death toll surpassed 200,000 on Wednesday, but experts say the real toll may be much higher.

India is also expected to receive its first batches of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on May 1, The Times of India reported Tuesday. The country authorized the Russian jab for emergency use earlier this month.

Starting Tuesday, all individuals arriving in Russia from India will be required to be tested for coronavirus at the airport.





