Russia to Send India 100M Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

India is one of at least 32 countries that have expressed interest in testing and obtaining Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Brazil, Mexico and Kazakhstan have signed supply deals with Russia so far.

Russia will sell 100 million doses of its highly touted coronavirus vaccine to India once final trials and regulatory steps are completed, Russia’s sovereign fund that is bankrolling the project announced Wednesday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said it has partnered with the Hyderabad-based global pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy’s on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V in India.

“Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr. Reddy’s 100 million doses of the vaccine,” it said in a statement on its website.

“Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India,” RDIF added.

RDIF has a manufacturing partnership agreement to make 300 million doses of the Russian adenovirus-based vector vaccine, which is administered in two shots, in India.

Russia began post-registration Phase 3 trials of Sputnik V among 40,000 volunteers in Moscow earlier this month amid questions surrounding its long-term safety. First results are expected either next month or in November, RDIF said.

India's confirmed Covid-19 cases soared past 5 million Wednesday. The last million infections were reported in the country of 1.3 billion over the past 11 days, with global health officials warning that India is “not even in the middle” of its outbreak.