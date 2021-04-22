Putin Says Russia Fulfilling Obligations to Fight Climate Change

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia, the world's fourth-highest producer of carbon emissions, was committed to fulfilling its international obligations to combat climate change.

Russia has set numerous heat records in recent years, with the first half of 2020 seeing the warmest temperatures since the country began weather observations.

"Russia is approaching with complete responsibility its fulfillment of international obligations in this area," Putin told a summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

He added that Russia had set out to "significantly limit" net emissions by 2050.

"Despite Russia's size, its geography, climate and the structure of its economy, I am sure this task is achievable," Putin added.

He concluded by saying that Russia was interested in "stepping up international cooperation" on climate change.

Rising temperatures are contributing to increasingly regular and devastating floods and forest fires in Siberia.

Putin said earlier this week that Russia would set an emissions target "lower than in the European Union."