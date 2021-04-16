Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Intel Has ‘Low to Moderate’ Confidence in Reports of Russia-Taliban Bounties

The Kremlin has long dismissed the reports that Russia offered bounties to the Taliban to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan. U.S. Army / Flickr

The U.S. intelligence community cannot conclusively say that Russian spies offered Taliban militants bounties to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan, the White House said Thursday.

Spokesperson Jen Psaki spoke of “low to moderate confidence” in the 2020 reports of the cash incentives based on anonymous sources as Washington widened sanctions on Russia for election interference and cyber attacks. The Biden administration explained Thursday that it wouldn't levy specific measures in response to the bounty reports, but was instead dealing with them through “diplomatic, military and intelligence channels.”

The reason that they [U.S. intelligence] have low to moderate confidence in this judgment is in part because it relies on detainee reporting,” Psaki said at a press briefing.

Psaki also attributed the low confidence in the reports’ accuracy to the “challenging operating environment in Afghanistan.

She noted however that the U.S. intelligence community has “high confidence” in the assessment that Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency interacts with Afghan criminal networks.

“[T]he involvement of this GRU’s unit is consistent with Russia’s encouraging attacks against U.S. and coalition personnel in Afghanistan,” Psaki said, adding that this “puts the burden on the Russian government to explain their engagement.

The Kremlin had dismissed the story as “100% bullsh*t” when The New York Times' report first broke last June.

This week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, satisfying the Taliban’s key demands and ending America’s longest war, by Sept. 11.

Read more about: Afghanistan , United States

Read more

delayed drawdown

Russia Says U.S. Troop Pullout from Afghanistan Risks 'Escalation'

The Foreign Ministry warned that Biden's new pullout deadline risks escalating the long-running conflict and derailing peace talks.
seeking settlement

Taliban Urged Not to Launch Spring Offensive at Moscow Talks

International efforts for a peace deal are intensifying ahead of a deadline for U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan.
follow the money

Bank Transfers Bolstered U.S. Suspicions of Russia-Taliban Bounty – NYT

U.S. intercepts reportedly showed large transfers from Russian military intelligence to a Taliban-linked account.
AFGHANISTAN

Russia Spies Aided Taliban Attacks, U.S. Intel Says – NYT

A Russian unit offered the Taliban incentives for targeting a U.S.-led coalition, states the report.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.