Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says U.S. Troop Pullout from Afghanistan Risks 'Escalation'

By AFP
The Foreign Ministry warned that Biden's new pullout deadline risks escalating the long-running conflict and derailing peace talks. U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. DeAndre Pierce / The National Guard / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Russia said Wednesday that Washington's plan to pull out troops from Afghanistan by September could lead to an escalation of the long-running conflict and derail peace talks.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced earlier this week that all American forces would withdraw from Afghanistan by this year's 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded Wednesday saying that an American pullout in September amounted to a "clear violation" of a previous U.S. promise to withdraw troops by next month.

The drawdown, finally ending America's longest war despite mounting fears of a Taliban victory, delays by around five months an agreement with the Taliban inked by former president Donald Trump to pull troops.

"What is concerning in this context is that the armed conflict in Afghanistan might escalate in the near future, which in turn might undermine efforts to start direct intra-Afghan negotiations," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Under the Trump administration's February 2020 deal with the Taliban insurgent group, all U.S. troops were to leave by May 2021 in return for the insurgents' promise not to back Al-Qaeda and other foreign extremists — the original reason for the 2001 invasion.

Biden's decision came as Turkey said it will host a U.S.-backed peace conference from April 24-May 4 that would bring together the Afghan government, the Taliban and international partners.

Moscow said it had been notified of the conference and was awaiting a formal invitation and more information including the event's agenda. 

Read more

at odds

U.S. Is Russia’s ‘Adversary,’ Leading Diplomat Says

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov’s words come at a time of intensifying tensions with Washington over the eastern Ukraine conflict.
Foreign Ministry

U.S. Timed 'Emotionally Deaf’ Diplomat Expulsions to Kemerovo Tragedy, Says Russian Ambassador

Russia mourned the deaths of dozens of people in a shopping mall on Monday when Trump announced he was expelling Russia's diplomats.
Navalny

Russia Accuses U.S. of Election Meddling Over Navalny

Zakharova accused the State Department of "direct interference in our electoral process"
Foreign Ministry

Mutually Assured Distraction

Russia has proposed a “road map” amid growing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. Spoiler: It’s not going to work.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.