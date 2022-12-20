Moscow’s Deputy FM Claims U.S. Holding 60 Russians ‘Hostage’

A senior Russian diplomat has accused the United States of holding more than 60 Russian citizens as “hostages,” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin’s comments come nearly two weeks after Russia freed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer imprisoned in the U.S.

“The Americans deliberately ignore the existing legal mechanisms,” Vershinin told RIA Novosti, referring to the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters signed by Washington and Moscow in 1999.

“The total number of Russian citizens who have, in fact, been taken hostage, exceeds 60 people,” Vershinin added.

Vershinin did not offer details on any of the Russians who are allegedly held by the U.S.