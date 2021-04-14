Russian Police Raid Independent Moscow Student Publication

Law enforcement authorities have raided Moscow student-run publication DOXA’s office and its editors’ homes over recent rallies in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the journal said early Wednesday.
The searches by security officers are at least the second raids targeting Russian journalists in the past week. Authorities last Friday searched the home of prominent investigative journalist Roman Anin for seven hours in a move he believes is a warning shot to independent media of a renewed clampdown.
“[Security officers] came with searches to the DOXA office and the homes of editors Armen Aramyan, Volodya Metelkin and Natasha Tyshkevich,” the outlet said on its social media page. It later added that DOXA staffer Alla Gutnikova’s home has also been raided.
DOXA’s Telegram channel noted that the law enforcement authorities broke down the office door.
Hours later, DOXA cited the authorities as saying that Tyshkevich is facing charges of calling on minors to attend the January and February pro-Navalny protests. Violations of the law, which Russia passed in the wake of Navalny-inspired anti-Kremlin rallies in 2017, are punishable by up to three years in prison.
Russian authorities demanded earlier this year that DOXA take down one of its videos urging students to take to the streets despite fears of expulsion.
DOXA said it had deleted the video at the authorities’ request.
Security officers also searched the home of Aramyan's and Gutnikova’s families, DOXA's Telegram channel said.
Social media platforms including TikTok and Twitter have been fined millions of rubles for leaving up similar calls for protests that Russia has likened to incitement of minors to attend unauthorized rallies and foreign interference.
This year’s wave of pro-Navalny protests led to more than 10,000 detentions, dozens of criminal cases against protesters and widespread claims of police violence.
DOXA was stripped of its official status as a student organization in 2019 after Moscow’s elite Higher School of Economics university cracked down on political activism in the wake of that year's opposition protests.