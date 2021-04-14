Russian Police Raid Independent Moscow Student Publication

The searches by security officers are at least the second raids targeting Russian journalists in the past week. Authorities last Friday searched the home of prominent investigative journalist Roman Anin for seven hours in a move he believes is a warning shot to independent media of a renewed clampdown.

Law enforcement authorities have raided Moscow student-run publication DOXA’s office and its editors’ homes over recent rallies in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the journal said early Wednesday.

“[Security officers] came with searches to the DOXA office and the homes of editors Armen Aramyan, Volodya Metelkin and Natasha Tyshkevich,” the outlet said on its social media page. It later added that DOXA staffer Alla Gutnikova’s home has also been raided.

DOXA’s Telegram channel noted that the law enforcement authorities broke down the office door.

Hours later, DOXA cited the authorities as saying that Tyshkevich is facing charges of calling on minors to attend the January and February pro-Navalny protests. Violations of the law, which Russia passed in the wake of Navalny-inspired anti-Kremlin rallies in 2017, are punishable by up to three years in prison.

Russian authorities demanded earlier this year that DOXA take down one of its videos urging students to take to the streets despite fears of expulsion.

DOXA said it had deleted the video at the authorities’ request.

Security officers also searched the home of Aramyan's and Gutnikova’s families, DOXA's Telegram channel said.